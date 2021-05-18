Suburbia

Front yard of Bran's Lane house

Suburbia
Suburbia
  • Save
Front yard of Bran's Lane house render flat design flat building architecture photoshop adobe photoshop 3d archviz architectural visualization
Download color palette

What part makes this house special?

This building has a bunch of elements, that make it look stylish and desirable to live in. But today, we want to talk about one specific element.

Take a look at the architectural console. Isn't it interesting?

It serves a few purposes. From the visual perspective - it looks interesting, it makes this project unusual. From the car owner's perspective, it protects a car from the rain and the sun. For residents of the house, this part adds extra interior space. For builders, it adds extra work :)

We love to create renders for interesting architecture. Are you doing something with 3D renderings these days?

Write us a message: info@suburbiastudio.com

Want to learn more about this project?
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication

Suburbia
Suburbia

More by Suburbia

View profile
    • Like