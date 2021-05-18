Front yard of Bran's Lane house

Trending designs to inspire you
What part makes this house special?
This building has a bunch of elements, that make it look stylish and desirable to live in. But today, we want to talk about one specific element.
Take a look at the architectural console. Isn't it interesting?
It serves a few purposes. From the visual perspective - it looks interesting, it makes this project unusual. From the car owner's perspective, it protects a car from the rain and the sun. For residents of the house, this part adds extra interior space. For builders, it adds extra work :)
We love to create renders for interesting architecture. Are you doing something with 3D renderings these days?
Write us a message: info@suburbiastudio.com
Want to learn more about this project?
Check the presentation of this project on Behance - https://bit.ly/behancepublication