2020 - 2021 logo design portfolio

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends, I invite you to check my 2020 - 2021 logo design projects.
You can see them here, more and larger in the attachment (second image viewed in full screen), and extended with extra content on https://www.behance.net/gallery/116774575/LOGO-DESIGN-projects-2020-2021
Which are your favorites? :)
--
Let's work together!
Contact me at hello@alextass.com
Let's connect:
alextass.com • Behance • Instagram • Facebook • Twitter
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.