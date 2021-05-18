Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stefan Kuhl

The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀

Stefan Kuhl
Stefan Kuhl
Hire Me
  • Save
The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀 dashboard design vasco boef the miljonairs club tmc ui ux uiux dashboard ui dark dashboard
The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀 dashboard design vasco boef the miljonairs club tmc ui ux uiux dashboard ui dark dashboard
The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀 dashboard design vasco boef the miljonairs club tmc ui ux uiux dashboard ui dark dashboard
The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀 dashboard design vasco boef the miljonairs club tmc ui ux uiux dashboard ui dark dashboard
The Millionaires Club - Dashboard UI design 🚀 dashboard design vasco boef the miljonairs club tmc ui ux uiux dashboard ui dark dashboard
Download color palette
  1. tmc-dashboard-ui.png
  2. Events - specifiek.png
  3. 3.png
  4. Schermafbeelding 2021-05-18 om 11.50.49.png
  5. 2.png

A wonderful assignment for The millionaires Club. Founded by Vasco Rouw and Boef. (Dutch)

This assignment had over 100 screens that were completely custom designed. The project was successfully completed. 🚀

What do you think of the dashboard design? 🔥

PS: The app. design will follow soon.

Stefan Kuhl
Stefan Kuhl
Digital UI & UX designer @ X-Interactive
Hire Me

More by Stefan Kuhl

View profile
    • Like