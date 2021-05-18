Sergei Safonov

Daily UI #008 404

Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov
  • Save
Daily UI #008 404 @design @daily-ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

I want to share one of the 404-page options that I made for #DailyUIChallenge

What do you think about it?
Have an awesome day :)

***

Chat with me, just sending me a note markovich7707@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov

More by Sergei Safonov

View profile
    • Like