I tried to redesign and modernize the logo of german third division team FSV Zwickau. I wanted to keep most of the unique features like the team colors red, white and blue, the red stripes and obviously the swans. 🦢 I got rid of one of the swans and the football in sake of geometry and balencing out the logo. Also the shield shape of the logo had to say goodbye and was replaced by a round shape. It also works in black and white.