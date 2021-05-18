Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Future of Ad Design Animation

Future of Ad Design Animation
Another one of our illustrations for Superside's Digital Ad Design Guide. It represents The Future of Ad Design for 2021. We did a short GIF just to make it pop :)

We are open for new illustration projects so feel free to contact us on hello@toshdesign.eu.

Posted on May 18, 2021
