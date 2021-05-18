Trending designs to inspire you
I tried to redesign and modernize the logo of german fourth division team ZFC Meuselwitz . I kept the team colors, which are red and white as well as the unique heraldic shield. I decided to delete the crocodile and replace it witha few "crocodile scales". 🐊 I also borrowed some elements from the city of Meuselwitz coat of arms. So the two crossed hammers found their way in to the logo as representation of the city's mining history.