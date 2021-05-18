Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spotify App Redesign

Spotify App Redesign spotify app ui graphicdesign french france design adobexd
  1. mockup-album.jpg
  2. mockup-now-playing.jpg

[FR]
Il y a un petit moment, je me suis donné comme petit défi de faire un #redesign de l'application mobile de Spotify. C'était avant tout pour m'entrainer, le projet n'est pas complet du tout, mais j'aime tout de même ce que j'ai produit, c'est pour cela que je vous le partage.

[EN]
A while ago, I gave myself a little challenge to do a #redesign of Spotify's mobile application. It was mainly for practice, the project is not complete at all, but I still like what I've produced, that's why I'm sharing it with you.

Posted on May 18, 2021
