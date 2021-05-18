Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks,
Sharing some new product design work I did for Present. Present allows you to grab food from their own vending machines and charges you automatically based on what food you take. This dashboard gives an overview of the sales made and helps to manage all the inventory in one place.
For collaborations - jcsreenivasan@gmail.com