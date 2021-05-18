Erikson

Fooder APPS

Erikson
Erikson
  • Save
Fooder APPS typography mobile design mobile app app ux ui mobile ui design branding
Download color palette

Hi Brosky! 😎

Stay simple and be humble! Here my new exploration of the fooder restaurant mobile app. Hope you like it, guys! Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : eriksonuiux@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Erikson
Erikson

More by Erikson

View profile
    • Like