Social Media Management | Badan Wakaf Indonesia

Our Social Media Instagram Project with Badan Wakaf Indonesia.

Badan Wakaf Indonesia or abbreviated as BWI is an independent institution to develop waqf in Indonesia which was formed based on UUD No. 41 of 2004 concerning waqf.

Hit "L" if you like it. :)

______

We’re available for New Projects : ahadcreative.com@gmail.com

Check Out Our :

Instagram | Website | Portfolio