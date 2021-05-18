Acrylamide Monomer Market Size and Share Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acrylamide Monomer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acrylamide monomer market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The growing use of acrylamide monomer in end-use industries like gel electrophoresis, ore processing, tertiary oil refining, and dyes and plastics synthesis is driving the growth of the demand in the industry. The use of acrylamide monomer in polyacrylamide synthesis, which is then used in wastewater treatment, is one of the main drivers of market development. The acrylamide monomer market is expected to be further pushed forward in the coming years with developed countries focussing on the use of polyacrylamide in wastewater treatment. The compound is also used as a friction reducer in shale gas refineries; thus, the rising shale gas explorations are expected to catalyse the market growth. Acrylamide monomer is also used as a co-monomer in super-absorbent polymers and for a variety of other applications. The growing demand from these sectors is projected to propel the growth of the acrylamide monomer market.