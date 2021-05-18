Coen Pohl

Capital Thinking Magazine Cover isometric power solar wind ocean future city green energy clean
A crop from the cover of Capital Thinking, about green energy developments in the North Sea. The concept here was to have a futuristic green city in the top part of a light bulb.

Posted on May 18, 2021
Architecture, food & technology
