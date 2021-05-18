Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agnieszka
Tooploox

Learning and development

Agnieszka
Tooploox
Agnieszka for Tooploox
Learning and development
Hi, good people of Dribbble.

Today I'm bringing in a new illustration for the Tooploox blog about the importance of employee learning and development.

In my style search, I'm now all about simplifying and abstract! Which always gives me both unexpecting and creative results. I hope you like it!

here's the blog post:
https://www.tooploox.com/blog/employee-learning-and-self-development-from-two-perspectives

Posted on May 18, 2021
