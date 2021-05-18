Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, good people of Dribbble.
Today I'm bringing in a new illustration for the Tooploox blog about the importance of employee learning and development.
In my style search, I'm now all about simplifying and abstract! Which always gives me both unexpecting and creative results. I hope you like it!
here's the blog post:
https://www.tooploox.com/blog/employee-learning-and-self-development-from-two-perspectives