Ying

Health care ui design

Ying
Ying
  • Save
Health care ui design ux app
Download color palette

This is a health project that has been done before, allowing users to quickly find diseases and related drugs.
It has online consultation, product traceability, and health management functions to protect your health.
The follow-up is more exciting.
I hope everyone likes it.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ying
Ying

More by Ying

View profile
    • Like