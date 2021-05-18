Muhammad Fakhri Alwani

Webstie Trip

Muhammad Fakhri Alwani
Muhammad Fakhri Alwani
  • Save
Webstie Trip interaction design visual design colors clean ui landing page clean modern aftereffects creative art direction inspiration layout motion design animation web design ux uiux ui
Download color palette

This is a concept exploration for trip websites with modern, clean and minimalist style. make a easy to use and comfortable.

All Photos from unsplash thx ❤

If you are interested in working with me.
Hit me on : fakhrialwani@gmail.com 📩

Muhammad Fakhri Alwani
Muhammad Fakhri Alwani

More by Muhammad Fakhri Alwani

View profile
    • Like