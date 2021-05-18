Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aishwarya Balekundri

Planting Ideas - Homepage Design

Aishwarya Balekundri
Aishwarya Balekundri
  • Save
Planting Ideas - Homepage Design minimal ux web ui green plant landing page ui web ui landing page interface website design store ecommerce plants planting ui design
Download color palette

Hey! 🖐

This is my visualization of a platform selling everything related to planting, gardens & balcony decor.

The idea behind this design is to have a casual but neat look for a website that can become very chaotic, given the plethora of items one can buy under gardening and the variety of plants available to be grown.

What do you guys think about this?

Aishwarya
Visual Designer

Aishwarya Balekundri
Aishwarya Balekundri

More by Aishwarya Balekundri

View profile
    • Like