Planting Ideas - Homepage Design

Hey! 🖐
This is my visualization of a platform selling everything related to planting, gardens & balcony decor.
The idea behind this design is to have a casual but neat look for a website that can become very chaotic, given the plethora of items one can buy under gardening and the variety of plants available to be grown.
What do you guys think about this?
Aishwarya
Visual Designer