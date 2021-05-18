Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed

Activity tracker

Malwina Piękoś
Brandmed
Malwina Piękoś for Brandmed
Hire Us
  • Save
Activity tracker fitness tracker fitness app workout tracker workout app tracker app healthcare health app sports app mobile ui design mobile ui ui design minimalist clean ui stats ui statistic health tracker activity tracker
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers! 🏀
🏊‍♂️ Take a look at our latest project! It’s a physical activity monitor with built-in stats and targets for each of the actions.
Let us know what you think.
Have a great day! 😍
-----
Thanks for watching!
We’re open to new projects! Just drop us an e-mail at hello@brandmed.com
For more information just visit our website Brandmed
Our Social Media channels: LinkedIn Facebook Behance
We appreciate your support, so press [L] for showing us some love.

Brandmed
Brandmed
Hire Us

More by Brandmed

View profile
    • Like