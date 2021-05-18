Viktoria Wolf

Character design for milkshakes "Fruit animals"

Viktoria Wolf
Viktoria Wolf
  • Save
Character design for milkshakes "Fruit animals" bright color branding illustration art procreate digital art product design package design character design childrens book illustrator design illustration
Download color palette

The main task was to create a single recognizable image of the characters. Each character must be associated with a certain taste of milkshake. The audience of the milkshake is children from 3-15 years old and their parents.

Viktoria Wolf
Viktoria Wolf

More by Viktoria Wolf

View profile
    • Like