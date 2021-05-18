18Design

Kubi Illustrations ✨

colors colorful clean design minimalistic minimalist minimal character illustrations characters geometric geometry vector character interface illustration
Hi dribbble mates! 😍
Topical contemporary illustrations in colorful & line style scheme. 20 fully vector illustrations created in pastel color scheme with interesting characters are the ones you need to get for your next project. Check out the full presentation on 18 Design.

🎉 Colorfull & Line style scheme

💎 Sketch, Figna, Ai, SVG, PNG.

18 Design | Instagram

