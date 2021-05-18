No-code magic✨

Trending designs to inspire you
💡I have built a marketplace with 0 lines of codes.
I want to express how powerful no-code platforms are becoming nowdays, and how empowering they can be for designers, founders or even developers at this point!
I spent the last couple of weeks building Xpert Zone, a very cool platform coming up soon, through out my journey, I have used Webflow Typeform Zapier Memberstack and of course Airtable
The time it took me to build 100% of the project is probably 10% of the time it would take to build the whole thing from the scratch away from no-code. It really is mind-blowing!
Visit the beta xpertzone.net