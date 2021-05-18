Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, friends 👋)))
My new shot is a redesign of the website DO OR DRINK.
The main tasks that were in front of me:
- do more site conversion☝️;
- show all the benefits of the product 🤗 ;
- add freshness and individuality to the site 👨🎨 ;
Thank you, I will be grateful for the likes 😊