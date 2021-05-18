Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
  Save
New Delivery Man illustrations 🚗 new business delivery taxi services colorful art app illustrations design ui application website landing vector web craftwork
Download color palette
  1. New Delivery Man illustrations.png
  2. 6.png
  3. 7.png
  4. 10.png

Meet new illustrations Delivery Man!

  It’s a package of 20 high-detailed scenes about services that make people's life easier. Food and stuff delivery, taxi, and car-sharing. You’ll definitely want to view each scene in detail since they're really complex and catchy.

🚛 Get Delivery Man illustrations

Special 10% discount for our beloved subscribers. Promo code "delivery10" ❤️

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations

