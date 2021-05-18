Logo Design: Mobxd

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
The owner of this logo that I created; a firm coding mobile applications. There is also the letter M in this logo that I created inspired by many software languages in Mobxd.
How did you find? I would be glad if you indicate it in the comments.
If you like my job, you can press the "L" key 💚
Mail: sencanwork@gmail.com