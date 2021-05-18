Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Atalay Sencan

Logo Design: Mobxd

Hi guys,
The owner of this logo that I created; a firm coding mobile applications. There is also the letter M in this logo that I created inspired by many software languages in Mobxd.

How did you find? I would be glad if you indicate it in the comments.

If you like my job, you can press the "L" key 💚

Mail: sencanwork@gmail.com

