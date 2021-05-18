Search Engine Marketing (SEM) - Next Marketing Approach

If you're thinking of investing more money into your marketing, then Search Engine Marketing (SEM) could be your next marketing approach. SEM is the act of buying traffic through paid search listings, commonly known as pay-per-click advertising.

This strategy allows your website to show up on top of Google and Bing when people search for your keywords. This is perfect for a starting business or one who has not had time to build an organic search.

