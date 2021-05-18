Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Louis

ADEOLU OSIBODU - layouts

Louis
Louis
  • Save
ADEOLU OSIBODU - layouts photographer exhibition art direction print editing photography typography design
Download color palette

Adeolu Osibodu is a self-taught photographer/photo artist born 1997 in Lagos, Nigeria. I discovered his work and immediately loved it, he's really talented. His work is really beautiful and poetic, it inspired me to make a fictitious project for him. This is a poetic wandering exhibition by Adeolu Osibodu.

Tell me what you think :)

Full project on Behance ➔ https://www.behance.net/gallery/116558371/ADEOLU-OSIBODU-Exhibition-concept

Instagram ➔ https://www.instagram.com/makesomegoodstuff/

Louis
Louis

More by Louis

View profile
    • Like