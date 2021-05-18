ADEOLU OSIBODU - layouts

Trending designs to inspire you
Adeolu Osibodu is a self-taught photographer/photo artist born 1997 in Lagos, Nigeria. I discovered his work and immediately loved it, he's really talented. His work is really beautiful and poetic, it inspired me to make a fictitious project for him. This is a poetic wandering exhibition by Adeolu Osibodu.
Tell me what you think :)
Full project on Behance ➔ https://www.behance.net/gallery/116558371/ADEOLU-OSIBODU-Exhibition-concept
Instagram ➔ https://www.instagram.com/makesomegoodstuff/