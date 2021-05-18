Reijo Palmiste

It Takes Three

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
It Takes Three hammers constructions construction 3d icon 3d artwork 3d artist nail hammer hand isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

There's a metaphor here somewhere about teamwork, I trust you can figure it out.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like