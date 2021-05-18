Endi

RedUp Ideas Icon Design

Endi
Endi
  • Save
RedUp Ideas Icon Design appicons appicon icons graphic design app dailyui flat clean ui ux design red
Download color palette

This is an icon for a company which is called RedUp
The company provides smart solutions for small businesses and start ups.
What do you think? Please share your opinion, I'm excited :)
Follow me to get new updates and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Endi
Endi

More by Endi

View profile
    • Like