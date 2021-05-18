Gaffa Website

Michal Skvarenina

GAFFA is a professional theater group that combines an experimental & authorial approach.

Creative Direction: Michal Škvarenina and Martin Hodoň
Branding and webdesign: Michal Škvarenina
Animations: Alex Gorbunov

