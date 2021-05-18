Roman Kamushken
Setproduct

⚡ New product — Rome UI kit for Figma. Mobile desktop templates

Roman Kamushken
Setproduct
Roman Kamushken for Setproduct
Hire Us
  • Save
⚡ New product — Rome UI kit for Figma. Mobile desktop templates android ios dashboard desktop mobile web design system templates material ui kit design ui app figma
⚡ New product — Rome UI kit for Figma. Mobile desktop templates android ios dashboard desktop mobile web design system templates material ui kit design ui app figma
Download color palette
  1. Cover.png
  2. Desktop_x2-min-1.png

Rome UI kit: Figma dashboard templates

250+ components & 30 templates for desktop & mobile apps

Customizable & Adjustable dashboard library crafted in Figma. Equipped with ready-to-use app layouts. You can modify them or use as it is to save time and human resources. Try Rome UI kit – a well-organized library to help you design faster and learn Figma by exploring and studying our asset.

10 popular categories: Analytics, Calendar, Crypto, Ecommerce, Inputs, Kanban, Messenger, Sales, Search, Tables. More to come...

Purchase commercial UI kits to save time and human resources

🔗 Visit website

🔒 Preview in Figma

📺 Figma community duplicate

💳 Pick a license

Setproduct
Setproduct
Need a Figma design system? Just ask 😎
Hire Us

More by Setproduct

View profile
    • Like