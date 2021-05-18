Prateek Singhal

Portrait Love 2.0 - Photo Editing App - New Dark Icon

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal
  • Save
Portrait Love 2.0 - Photo Editing App - New Dark Icon modern design mobile design icons sketchapp ui ux designer mobile ui design mobile app photo editing app photo editing portrait love app store ios app icon icon app redesign
Download color palette

Catchy and Unique new App Icon designed in Sketch for Portrait Love to match our whole new Dark UI.

Portrait Love is the simplest photo editing app that creates stunning edits and effects with least efforts. With 2.0, we're bringing many new and amazing features to Portrait Love, also UI is going Dark for better battery efficiency in its power intensive processing for even better performance.

Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879

If you're looking to invest in Portrait Love, write to us at ioskevinshah@gmail.com

Prateek Singhal
Prateek Singhal

More by Prateek Singhal

View profile
    • Like