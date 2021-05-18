Portrait Love 2.0 - Photo Editing App - New Dark Icon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Catchy and Unique new App Icon designed in Sketch for Portrait Love to match our whole new Dark UI.
Portrait Love is the simplest photo editing app that creates stunning edits and effects with least efforts. With 2.0, we're bringing many new and amazing features to Portrait Love, also UI is going Dark for better battery efficiency in its power intensive processing for even better performance.
Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/portrait-love-pic-editor/id1547752879
If you're looking to invest in Portrait Love, write to us at ioskevinshah@gmail.com