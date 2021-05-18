Outcrowd

New Level - Dashboard Design for Hiring

A cool-looking dashboard may have plenty of features, good widgets, and visual flourishes.
Its purpose is to present complex information in an easy-to-understand format for its users. Also while dashboard development is worth thinking about filters, they should be smart.

What other dashboard tricks?
Find out on the Outcrowd blog.

Dashboard: Creating a Smart Assistant
Dashboard Design: Useful Tips

Let's better your skills together!


