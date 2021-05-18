NIKHIL DINESH

CLIENT WORK - Education and Immigration consultancy

NIKHIL DINESH
NIKHIL DINESH
  • Save
CLIENT WORK - Education and Immigration consultancy branding design logodesign visual identity branding design branding agency illustrator logo logotype brand identity
Download color palette

Logo Design for Lighthouse Overseas
Lighthouse Overseas is an Education and Immigration consultancy based in India. The design had to stand apart from the stereotypical marks of the firm's competition in the respective market segment. The symbol have to used at a lot of digital spaces and was designed to be well identifiable at every scale.

Looking to Build a brand for your business ?
Lets talk..

NIKHIL DINESH
NIKHIL DINESH

More by NIKHIL DINESH

View profile
    • Like