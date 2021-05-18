CLIENT WORK - Education and Immigration consultancy

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Logo Design for Lighthouse Overseas
Lighthouse Overseas is an Education and Immigration consultancy based in India. The design had to stand apart from the stereotypical marks of the firm's competition in the respective market segment. The symbol have to used at a lot of digital spaces and was designed to be well identifiable at every scale.
