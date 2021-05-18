Landing page illustration: NFT Marketplace

Hi everyone! NFT marketplace anyone?

I began my journey thinking about creating a transition between two dimensions: a real and a cyber one. The illustration came out super dynamic with bright neon colors floating in a completely black space.

Another key element was this pixelated texture used within objects, hinting at a large portion of NFT's digital art (visual assets).

Thoughts on the NFT market, or the way I showcased it? Let me know in the comments.

