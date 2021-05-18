Srdjan Vidakovic

Animals with hats

Animals with hats fox cow cat dog lion hat vintage animals collection illustration logo
Small set of the animal drawings from the past few years.
I never noticed this before, but it turns out to be true ...I actually put hats ( or crowns ) on almost every character I create :)
So, grab a pen and write down this pro tip: If you want to draw a cool looking animal, don't forget the hat lol

Posted on May 18, 2021
