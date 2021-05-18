Animals with hats

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Small set of the animal drawings from the past few years.
I never noticed this before, but it turns out to be true ...I actually put hats ( or crowns ) on almost every character I create :)
So, grab a pen and write down this pro tip: If you want to draw a cool looking animal, don't forget the hat lol
