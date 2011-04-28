Emir Ayouni

Nme Portfolio Teaser

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Nme Portfolio Teaser portfolio nme nme studios growcase layout teaser
Download color palette

A little sample/teaser shot for a new website I'm working on. More to come on this.

All and any feedback is appreciated :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like