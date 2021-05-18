Anna Sen

Packing Design for High Carbs Kingdom

Packing Design for High Carbs Kingdom
High Carbs Kingdom is a home bakery. The client asked for a reserved logo option without cuteness overload. A simple logo within a specific color palette was requested.

