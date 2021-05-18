Ship & Book Logo concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Do you enjoy a bit of poetry by the sea? Then print this design on a t-shirt, to make a statement.
Are you an overseas book distributor, or simply an off-the-wall library? This icon might work well as your logo design.
Simply enjoy books and seafaring?
Whichever the option, this snazzy digital concept is available for free only @ the link in my bio 👈 as part of my Abstract Design Pack.
Enjoying my content? Let me know 👇