Ship & Book Logo concept

Ship & Book Logo concept quirky inspiration ship design bookmark logo bluelogo blue sealogo bookmark booklogo shiplogo design branding dailylogo logooftheday free logodesigner freelogo logo logodesign mrbranding
Download color palette

Do you enjoy a bit of poetry by the sea? Then print this design on a t-shirt, to make a statement.

Are you an overseas book distributor, or simply an off-the-wall library? This icon might work well as your logo design.

Simply enjoy books and seafaring?
Whichever the option, this snazzy digital concept is available for free only @ the link in my bio 👈 as part of my Abstract Design Pack.

