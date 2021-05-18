Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto

Alkanba-Furniture Landing Page

Aris Rahmat Fatoni
Keitoto
Aris Rahmat Fatoni for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Alkanba-Furniture Landing Page web design design app ui design web landing page design furniture app furniture store furniture website brown landing page website typogaphy uidesign clean uiux ux design ui
Alkanba-Furniture Landing Page web design design app ui design web landing page design furniture app furniture store furniture website brown landing page website typogaphy uidesign clean uiux ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 36.png
  2. Frame 38.png

Hello Dribbblers!

Another exploration about Furniture Landing Page. What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —

Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com

Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like