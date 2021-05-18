Anahita Bharucha

Say Cheese

Anahita Bharucha
Anahita Bharucha
  • Save
Say Cheese marathi couple character design illustrator love family portrait mother and child portrait home together memories smile family illustration family
Download color palette

This is a commissioned family illustration done. The characters in the illustration are all dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfit.

Find more of my work on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/anahita_bharucha/?hl=en

Anahita Bharucha
Anahita Bharucha

More by Anahita Bharucha

View profile
    • Like