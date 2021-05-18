Weather App UI Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
How is your weather today! This is a Weather App Ui Concept that I have been Designing this week. In this app, the user can get all details about the weather where they are located and even search for different cities to get a weather report. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.
Any Projects In Mind
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com
My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/
