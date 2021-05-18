Rajan Raj

Weather App UI Exploration

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Weather App UI Exploration app mobile trending newshot design trend uiuxdesign darkui dark mode sunny rain weatherapp weather designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
Weather App UI Exploration app mobile trending newshot design trend uiuxdesign darkui dark mode sunny rain weatherapp weather designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
Weather App UI Exploration app mobile trending newshot design trend uiuxdesign darkui dark mode sunny rain weatherapp weather designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
Download color palette
  1. Wallet App Ui Exploration.png
  2. Weather App Ui A.png
  3. Weather App Ui B.png

Hello, There!
How is your weather today! This is a Weather App Ui Concept that I have been Designing this week. In this app, the user can get all details about the weather where they are located and even search for different cities to get a weather report. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

Rajan Raj
Rajan Raj
Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
Hire Me

More by Rajan Raj

View profile
    • Like