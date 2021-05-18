Modern Studio

Chocolate Bar Box Packaging Mockup

Modern Studio
Modern Studio
  • Save
Chocolate Bar Box Packaging Mockup protein preview presentation premium photorealistic photo realistic packaging pack mockups mockup mock-up food easy dark chocolate clean chocolate bar packaging chocolate bar mockup chocolate bar box chocolate bar box
Download color palette

This is Chocolate Bar Box Packaging Mockup set. You can present your chocolate bar box and bar packaging design to your client with photorealistic & professional appearance with this mockup set. Very Easy to replace logo/artwork using smart objects, double-click the Smart Layer, copy & paste your artwork, save, and you’re done!

This mockup template is available on:
CreativeMarket | GraphicRiver | DesignBundles

Modern Studio
Modern Studio

More by Modern Studio

View profile
    • Like