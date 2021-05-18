Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio

Masjid Pro - Mosque Finder and Prayer Time App

Jaka Permadi
Spiral Studio
Jaka Permadi for Spiral Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Masjid Pro - Mosque Finder and Prayer Time App mobile app design mobile app masjid prayers mosque masjid app mosque app prayers app islamic app islam app muslim app moeslim prayer time app mobile apps app design salat mobile ui bkue sky blue mobile design
Download color palette

Hello Folk, Here is my exploration design for mosque finder and prayer time app

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Press L if you like this shot!

------------------------------------------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
spiralstudioyk@gmail.com || Skype

Spiral Studio
Spiral Studio
Digital Product Designer & Development
Hire Us

More by Spiral Studio

View profile
    • Like