FUJISAN - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

FUJISAN - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan icon design japan vector art illustration logo graphicdesign graphism graphiste graphisme
Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente le Mont Fuji que nous avons gravi lors de notre voyage au Japon.

Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration represents Mount Fuji that we climbed during our trip to Japan.

