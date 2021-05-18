Fintech App Landing Hero Section

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi, guys! 👋 Hope you’re doing well!
We start a new week on Dribbble with another animated concept of a landing page hero section. This time we used a combination of dark and light colors to create a visually appealing image of a mobile banking app.
What do you think about this concept? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to press ❤️
Thanks to Sergey and Bogdan for great work
More pixels 👇🏻
