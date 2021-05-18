UGEM

Fintech App Landing Hero Section

UGEM
UGEM
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi, guys! 👋 Hope you’re doing well!

We start a new week on Dribbble with another animated concept of a landing page hero section. This time we used a combination of dark and light colors to create a visually appealing image of a mobile banking app.

What do you think about this concept? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to press ❤️

Thanks to Sergey and Bogdan for great work

More pixels 👇🏻
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

UGEM
UGEM
Perfect experience and appealing interface for all screens
Hire Us

More by UGEM

View profile
    • Like