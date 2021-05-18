Fatan ZW

Font Preview Design 01

Fatan ZW
Fatan ZW
  • Save
Font Preview Design 01 handwritten serif sans script font layout design branding typography typeface
Download color palette

Just released a compilation of my works on Behance. You can check the details through this link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119579129/Font-Preview-Design-01

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Fatan ZW
Fatan ZW

More by Fatan ZW

View profile
    • Like