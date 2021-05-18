Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #79 - Itinerary app UI design

DailyUI #79 - Itinerary app UI design
Itinerary UI design. The user has the opportunity to choose between the dark and light mode and also between map and grid view. By tapping on “plan your route” button they would be redirected to their GPS and map application for navigation purposes.

