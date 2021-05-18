Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #78 - Pending invitation design

Pending invitation design. I know, it’s not the usual. I wanted something abstract, something modern with big and bolg typography using complementary colors which make a perfect contrast. There are usual UI elements, like a menu in the top right cornern and notifications, also you can find at the bottom the CTA, which place is static.

What do you think?

