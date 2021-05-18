Nimrod Szigeti

DailyUI #76 - Loading screen

DailyUI #76 - Loading screen loading icon loading screen loading daily ui uiux uxdesign ui design ui ux daily 100 challenge uidesign figma dailyuichallenge adobexd dailyui
The process of a loading screen. I designed a loading screen using Figma's auto-animate feature, but for the export you will need a GIF, which can be made in After Effects. Unified colors, linked themes, science.

