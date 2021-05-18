Chuong Vu

UI Concept | UTU Tax Refund Mobile App

UI Concept | UTU Tax Refund Mobile App
UTU APP is the application for tourists/ traveling lovers . The main function on the App is to help UTU companies refund tax to their users when traveling in Europe without getting waited at the customs. Reduce complicated administrative procedures while stimulating shopping needs of visitors through other products on the App.
Posted on May 18, 2021
