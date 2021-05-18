UI Concept | UTU Tax Refund Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
UTU APP is the application for tourists/ traveling lovers . The main function on the App is to help UTU companies refund tax to their users when traveling in Europe without getting waited at the customs. Reduce complicated administrative procedures while stimulating shopping needs of visitors through other products on the App.
Designer: Chuong Vu
